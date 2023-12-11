The Supreme Court rejects an appeal over bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has refused to take up a case about whether state and local governments can enforce laws banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children. Three conservative justices dissented. The court on Monday turned away an appeal from Washington, where the law has been upheld. An appellate panel struck down local bans in Florida as an unconstitutional restriction on counselors’ speech. The high court often steps in when appellate courts disagree. In separate opinions, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said that standard was easily met in the controversy over conversion therapy bans. Justice Brett Kavanaugh also voted to hear the case. It takes four of the nine justices to set a case for arguments.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.