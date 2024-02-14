Family of man named in LCPD officer death grieves, asks for forgiveness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The family of the man Las Cruces police say stabbed an officer, killing him, are extending condolences to that officer's family, and asking for their forgiveness.

The aunt of Armando Silva spoke to ABC-7 Wednesday, saying she hoped to shine a light on the lack of support for those living with mental health issues, like her nephew.

Silva was named as the man who attacked LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez with a large kitchen knife as Hernandez responded to a trespassing call on Sunday evening. Silva was shot by a bystander and killed.

"The person who was involved in this event was not the loving, caring nephew that I knew growing up, and who I loved dearly," said Virginia Lerma.

Lerma said Silva was the son of her brother, and they called him AJ. Silva He grew up with Lerma's children, his cousins.

"Growing up, he was playful," Lerma said. "Very intelligent, until he started suffering from this condition that he had."

Lerma said Silva was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his late teens or early 20s.

"I don't know if he needed more treatment, or what happened," Lerma said. "We don't know what his state of mind was at the time that this event happened. But he, he was seeking treatment for his condition.

"As his family, we all did whatever we could to support him. To try and get him the necessary help. Our city, unfortunately, doesn't have the necessary resources to help the many persons afflicted by mental illness," Lerma added, later referring to the closure of the Dona Ana County Crisis Triage Center earlier this month.

Lerma said she also wanted to correct what police had said about Silva being homeless.

"His mother worked three jobs to pay for his apartment, so that he would not be sleeping in the streets. He had a bed to sleep in every night," she said.

As Silva's family planned his funeral on Tuesday, Lerma said they are grieving the 29-year-old man they tried desperately to protect.

"AJ was a loving, caring, part of our family. We're left with the memory of him, and we're mourning him," Lerma said. "He was a human being that we loved dearly. And I hope that everyone can forgive him because that was not our AJ that we knew. ... His mental illness was just so overwhelming and it controlled his life."

