TxDOT gives safety tips for National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TxDOT is warning drivers to look out for motorcyclists during National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

In 2023, there were more than 240 motorcycle crashes in the City of El Paso, and 17 people were killed.

Across the state last year, TxDOT says the number of motorcyclists who were killed went up by 7%.

To help prevent crashes, TxDOT says to look twice before changing lanes or turning left, pay special attention at intersections, and to always give motorcyclists extra space by maintaining a safe following distance.

Carter Diggs

