Hospice El Paso celebrates new center for care with ribbon cutting ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hospice El Paso has announced its new Center for Compassionate Care (CCC). Hospice El Paso celebrated the new center with a ribbon cutting ceremony held today, July 18th, at 5 p.m.

Hospice El Paso says the new center is state-of-the-art and includes pain and anxiety management care. The facility offers 24-hour short-term hospitalized care for the needs of their patients.

The CCC is also opening a pediatric unit that will be utilized to care for terminally-ill children and their families.

The new Center for Compassionate Care is at the Grace Pointe Wellness Center, located at 2301 N. Oregon Street, El Paso, Texas 79902.

