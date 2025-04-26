‘Number of people killed’ after car drives into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival

By Lucas Lilieholm and Ross Adkin, CNN

(CNN) — Fatalities have been confirmed after a car plowed into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver on Saturday night, according to officials in the Canadian city.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival,” the Vancouver Police Department wrote in a statement on X.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to police.

Vancouver’s mayor offered condolences in a statement.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event,” Ken Sim wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sim said he would provide more information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

