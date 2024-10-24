Skip to Content
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association El Paso is honoring breast cancer awareness month

Published 1:35 PM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association El Paso is hosting a breast cancer benefit event this weekend.

CVMA hopes to help veterans and/or their family members who have been affected by breast cancer.

"Bike Night for Boobs" will be held this Saturday, October 26 at The Yard (14261 Montana Ave) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to head out, there will be music, food, raffles and an auction.

Isabella Martinez

