Large number of Bill Childress Elementary students, staff sick with stomach flu-like symptoms

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo ISD officials are warning of "higher-than-normal" reports of Bill Childress Elementary School students and staff members with stomach flu-like symptoms.

Those symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and chills, officials say.

District officials say that the City of El Paso Health Department has advised them to deep clean the school and launch a hand-washing campaign. The district is also disinfecting all campuses over the weekend as a precaution.

The health department is also working with the district to determine the cause of the illnesses, officials say.

"Canutillo has informed all CISD parents of the situation and is asking parents and employees to monitor symptoms at home over the weekend," district officials explain. "If symptoms arise, health officials encourage impacted people to remain hydrated and to contact their family physician."