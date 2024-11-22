Preventative tips for staying healthy during the holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dr. Priscilla Reyes from VIP Urgent Care & Waterfall Spa says in the past few weeks, her office has seen an increase in patients.

She says although she has seen a few cases of the Flu and Covid, there is also a cold virus going around. Symptoms include prolonged cough, congestion, fever, body aches and shortness of breath.

Dr. Reyes suggest contacting your doctor if you have shortness of breath, symptoms that last longer than 7 days or symptoms that we're getting better than all of a sudden got worse.

During the holiday season families all around the world will be spending more time together so you many be around people with a weaker immune system. Dr. Reyes says if you are sick you should not attend family gatherings.

She says in addition to washing your hands and wearing a mask start taking Zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D regularly.

"That's really when it's going to help your immune system. Once you get sick, then your immune systems kind of trying to fight off whatever it is," Dr. Reyes said.

VIP Urgent Care & Waterfall Spa offers the Flu shot and Tri-immune nutrition shot which is a combination of Vitamin C, Zinc and Glutathione.

The City of El Paso is also hosting a free flu shot drive-thru event Saturday Nov. 23 between 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at YISD Parking lot 9600 Sims Drive.