EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Palmas Medical Center says that it is the first in El Paso to become nationally accredited for hyperbaric medicine.

Experts say hyperbaric oxygen therapy, involves delivering a high oxygen concentration inside a pressurized chamber, which some say promotes improved healing for some conditions.

Las Palmas Medical Center says it is now the first hospital in the region, and the 11th in Texas, to achieve this distinction.