MS Warrior Walk happening Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso MS Community is inviting El Pasoans to participate in the MS Warrior Walk Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The walk will start at 8:30 AM at Memorial Park to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis and support those impacted by the condition. Memorial Park is located at 1701 North Copia Street in Central El Paso.

Learn more about the walk and register here.

"The MS Warrior Walk will unite families, friends, and community members for a morning of inspiration, education, and advocacy," a spokesperson explained. "Participants will walk alongside MS warriors, sharing stories of strength and resilience. The even will also feature educational booths, live entertainment, and opportunities to connect with local support resources."

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that impacts the nervous system. More than 2.8 million people are impacted worldwide.

The El Paso MS Community supports people impacted by the disease and their families. The organization promotes MS advocacy, education, and access to resources.