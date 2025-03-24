Skip to Content
Tuberculosis screenings and services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is World Tuberculosis Day, and for the occasion, the El Paso Department of Public Health is reminding the community about the importance of year-round tuberculosis screenings and services.

Today aims to raise awareness about this serious, infectious bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs.

Tuberculosis can be fatal if left untreated.

The department is offering tuberculosis screenings on a sliding fee scale to ensure access to testing and care for all residents.

