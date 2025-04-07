PDN Health Foundation awards new grants under the Healthy Kids Initiative

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation rewarded 10 grants totaling over $1.1 million under the Healthy Kids Initiative. This initiative aims to help ages between five through 17 who lack involvement in out-of-school activities, employment or a trusted adult.

The Boys & Girls Club of Las Cruces, Inc. was granted $96,454.40 to provide out-of-school and summer programming for at least 100 new disconnected youth and retain at least 50 current participants, 11-17-year-olds in Las Cruces, NM.

Centro de Asesoria y Promocion Juvenil, A.C. is getting $141,700.00 to implement out-of-school and summer programs in five centers for 1,300 disconnected youth ages 8-17 in Ciudad Juárez, MX.

Creative Kids, Inc. gets $198,935.00 to recruit 275 disconnected youth ages 5-17 in San Elizario, TX, and the Gadsden ISD for a year-round arts program through the Artists in Residence (AIR) internship model.