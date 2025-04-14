Celery sticks recalled due to Listeria risk

OXNARD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Duda Fresh Farm Foods, Inc. announced a recall on their four-pack bag of ready-to-eat celery sticks.

The sticks are marketed under the Marketside brand and are of the 4-inch/1.6-ounce washed variety.

The company, which gets its celery from Salinas, announced that celery sticks with an expiration date of 3/23/2025 may have been possibly contaminated with Listeria following a positive testing sample at the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Now while the date has passed, the company issued the recall in case any customers might have frozen them for a later date and time.

Listeria can cause serious and potentially fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. While no cases of illness have been reported, the recall was issued as a precaution.