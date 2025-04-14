8 measles cases in El Paso

Update (5:05 PM): The City of El Paso just confirmed three additional measles cases, bringing the total to eight.

"The newly confirmed cases involve an unvaccinated female infant, a vaccinated male teenager, and a woman in her 30s with unknown vaccination status," a city spokesperson explained.

The following dates, times, and locations are potential exposure spots identified by the city.

"Anyone who visited the following locations on the dates and times noted should verify their immunization status and monitor for symptoms."

Date Location Time 3/28/2025 Peter Piper Pizza5230 E. Paisano 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. 3/31/2025 Kohl’s at Bassett Center6001 Gateway Blvd. West 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. 4/03/2025 Kohl’s at Bassett Center6001 Gateway Blvd. West 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

"Anyone who: (1) visited any of the locations above on the specified dates and times, and (2) develops a fever and rash, should contact their healthcare provider immediately for evaluation and testing. For questions or concerns, residents may also call the Measles Hotline at (915) 212-HELP (4357)."

UPDATE: ABC-7 received the following statement from the Ysleta Independent School District:

"Today, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health identified one case of measles at Hanks High School; health officials are investigating and conducting contact tracing. Ysleta ISD will reach out to any Hanks High School parent whose child was found to be in contact with the positive measles case, and is following all procedures as prescribed by district and city health policies. To ensure the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community, Ysleta ISD is performing fogging procedures at all campuses with an anti-virus solution to help mitigate the potential for further measles exposure. We will continue to work closely with health officials on this matter and remain committed to maintaining a safe and healthy learning environment at all of our schools. For reference, about 34,000 students are enrolled at Ysleta ISD; only 0.6% of our students have NOT had the measles vaccine, which is 97% effective and typically offers lifelong protection to those who have received it."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new case of measles was confirmed at Hanks High School in East El Paso, according to the Measles Case Notification Dashboard on the Ysleta Independent School District's website.

According to the website, the Ysleta Independent School District confirmed the case on Monday, April 14 and sent an email to parents.

