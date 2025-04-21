Skip to Content
Health

Two El Paso Jail Annex inmates show possible signs of measles

A person's body is covered in a rash, measles in this undated stock photo
Natalya Maisheva/Getty Images via ABC News
A person's body is covered in a rash, measles in this undated stock photo
By
New
Published 10:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a notice from UMC yesterday about two inmates at the Jail Annex showing possible symptoms of measles.

"The Jail Clinic began testing both individuals immediately. Lab specimens have been collected and are being sent to the UMC laboratory for analysis," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

Out of an abundance of caution, the jail is housing individuals who were in the same cell as the two patients in quarantine to prevent any potential spread.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of everyone in our facilities,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We were notified right away, acted quickly, and will continue working closely with our medical partners to ensure proper care and containment.”

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content