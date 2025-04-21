Two El Paso Jail Annex inmates show possible signs of measles

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a notice from UMC yesterday about two inmates at the Jail Annex showing possible symptoms of measles.

"The Jail Clinic began testing both individuals immediately. Lab specimens have been collected and are being sent to the UMC laboratory for analysis," a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office explained.

Out of an abundance of caution, the jail is housing individuals who were in the same cell as the two patients in quarantine to prevent any potential spread.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of everyone in our facilities,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We were notified right away, acted quickly, and will continue working closely with our medical partners to ensure proper care and containment.”