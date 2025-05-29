Marathon Petroleum donates funds, ambulance to Hospice El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation donated $172,000 to Hospice El Paso today.

Representatives for Marathon presented the donation to Hospice El Paso at an event today.

"Marathon has a longstanding reputation for community engagement and is thrilled to help

support the mission of Hospice El Paso," an organizer for the event explained.

Organizers say the donation from Marathon also includes an ambulance.

Hospice El Paso is a non-profit based in the Borderland that provides end-of-life care to people facing life-limiting illnesses.