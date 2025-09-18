Skip to Content
UMC awarded top spine surgery award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- University Medical Center of El Paso announced a new achievement in spine surgery.

Healthgrades awarded UMC with an award for being named one of Americas 100 Best in spine surgery for 2025.

"This achievement highlights UMC's commitment to providing the highest level of neuroscience care locally, ensuring patients in El Paso and the surrounding region can access cutting-edge neurosurgical treatments," a hospital spokesperson explained.

The hospital hosted an event celebrating the new achievement today. ABC-7 was present to capture the moment and speak with hospital staff and a representative of Healthgrades

"From Tucson to Fort Worth, they're the only hospital to receive this designation, and what it means for the community is a better chance of better outcomes for spine surgery," Alicia Dreyer, senior director of quality solutions at Healthgrades, said.

