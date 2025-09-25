El Paso Center for Diabetes celebrates grand opening of new facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Center for Diabetes celebrated the grand opening of its new facility located at 8700 Montana Avenue.

The new facility aims to help Borderland residents manage diabetes. The center features a classroom for diabetes self-management education classes, a teaching kitchen, a healing garden, and private consultation rooms.

“Nearly 15% of adults in El Paso live with diabetes, and far too many lack the support to manage it. The Paso del Norte Health Foundation invested $3.1 million in this Center to expand services, shorten wait times, and give more people the tools they need to live healthier lives,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. “The PdNHF has invested more than $8 million in diabetes programs, including the Diabetes Now What? campaign and the Diabetes Alliance. This new facility builds on that legacy and strengthens EPCD’s role as a community cornerstone.”

The El Paso Center for Diabetes offers free A1C screenings without an appointment. Find more information here.