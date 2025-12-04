UMC of El Paso names lead surgeon for new burn center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UMC of El Paso and Texas Tech Health El Paso have announced that trauma and burn surgeon Dr. Philip E. Fidler, M.D., FACS, will lead the new dedicated burn center in El Paso.

"This partnership transforms El Paso into a regional hub for specialized burn care and eliminates treatment delays that can mean the difference between recovery and permanent disability," a spokesperson for UMC of El Paso said.

For many years, El Pasoans who suffered burns would have to be transported to either Albuquerque or Lubbock.

“Families in our region shouldn’t have to choose between staying close to home and accessing the best possible care for their loved ones," Dr. Fidler said.

Dr. Fidler brings decades of clinical experience, UMC of El Paso says. He previously served as medical director at several burn centers, including the Andrew J. Panettieri Burn Center in Connecticut. He also held academic appointments at Georgetown University and Yale.

UMC of El Paso's $396.6 million bond initiative, which El Paso voters approved in November 2024, will fund the new burn center. $24.4 million was set aside for designing, building, and equipping the burn center, which will feature dedicated burn operating rooms and specially designed inpatient rooms with temperature and infection control systems.