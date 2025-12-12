Urgent care center sees increase of respiratory infections

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- As the countdown to Christmas continues, Upper Valley Urgent Care is reporting a noticeable rise in respiratory infections across the Borderland.

Nurse Josh Estrada says the clinic has seen an uptick in patients dealing with upper respiratory symptoms.

“A lot of patients are coming in with body aches, fevers, congestion, sore throats. We see that very often,” Estrada said.

He added that the trend isn’t limited to any one age group. Everyone from school-age kids to elders are showing up to the urgent care.

Estrada urged anyone experiencing symptoms even mild ones they might mistake for allergies to get evaluated. Congestion, he said, can develop into more serious illnesses such as bronchitis or pneumonia.

“We want to make sure we prevent any seriousness when it comes to your lungs,” Estrada said. “That’s why we want to make sure that if it is an upper respiratory infection, we catch it early.”

With families preparing to gather for the holidays, Estrada emphasized the importance of getting checked if symptoms arise.

“If you’re already showing signs of congestion, a little cough or sore throat before the holidays, definitely get checked — maybe a day or two beforehand,” he said. “Whenever you gather with your family, at least you know you’re good, you’re safe, and you don’t infect anybody else.”