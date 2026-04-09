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Woman saves her husband’s life thanks to free CPR class in Doña Ana County

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Published 2:43 PM

Doña Ana County, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 72-year-old woman saved her husband thanks to the skills she learned at a CPR class during Doña Ana County's "Save a Life Saturday" event, the county said.

Christine Telles said her husband, Sal, had no pulse, wasn't breathing and was unresponsive. After calling 911, she was able to perform CPR.

Telles said the dispatcher gave her CPR instructions, but she could hear the Save a Life Saturday instructor's voice in the background.

"He started to respond, and that's when I realized we're on the right track," Telles said. "A two-hour class can save your husband's life, your kid's life or someone else's life."

Telles performed CPR for about five minutes when first responders arrived, the county said. Her husband went to a local hospital and recovered.

Save a Life Saturday happens each February, the county said. It includes free CPR classes across community centers in Doña Ana County.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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