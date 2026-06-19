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Hospitals of Providence names new CEO for Memorial Campus, Children’s Hospital

Hospitals of Providence
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New
Published 11:20 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Hospitals of Providence on Friday named Victoria Gonzalez as its new chief executive officer for the Memorial Campus and Children's Hospital.

Gonzalez has worked for THOP since 1995, the hospital said. She served in several leadership roles, including group chief financial officer over the El Paso market.

She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a business and accounting degree and from Trinity University with a master's degree in healthcare administration, according to THOP.

"As a native El Pasoan, Victoria brings a deep understanding of our community and a personal commitment to improving access to high-quality care. We are very excited for the next chapter at the Memorial Campus and Providence Children’s Hospital under her leadership," said Nicholas Tejeda, Western Group President for Tenet Healthcare.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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