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Santa Teresa livestock crossing waits for USDA to reopen

KVIA
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Published 11:55 AM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the reopening of some livestock international crossings, allowing limited cattle imports from Mexico amid New World screwworm concerns.

The situation raised concerns not just with cattle industry leaders, but officials on both sides on the border too.

Friday, the USDA announced it will open some borders in phases, including the one in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. It will first open a port in Douglas, Arizona, Aug. 24 while initiating steps to reopen the one in Santa Teresa.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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