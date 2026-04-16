Trump expected to sign executive order urging more research into psychedelic ibogaine

By Adam Cancryn, Michal Ruprecht, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days that will encourage more research into the psychedelic ibogaine, according to a person familiar with the order.

The order will not push to reclassify ibogaine, which is a Schedule I controlled substance, a designation for substances with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. The executive order is not yet finalized and the administration’s plans could still change, according to the person familiar.

The White House and US Health and Human Services have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

The planned executive order was first reported by CBS News.

Ibogaine has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, but the psychedelic is used in some countries to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms. The compound — extracted from the iboga plant in Central Africa — has also been used to decrease opioid cravings and treat depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms in veterans.

Ibogaine has several high-profile supporters, including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and podcast host Joe Rogan.

The hallucinogen is known to predispose patients to abnormal heart rhythms and rates and could cause vomiting. Those who undergo ibogaine treatment typically describe an initial visual phase that lasts 1 to 4 hours, followed by an “introspective” phase that can last several hours to days.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.