Congressman Tom Kean’s hospital treatment for depression may encourage men’s mental health

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr. stood in the US House Chamber doing something the public rarely sees politicians do –– he spoke about his mental health.

Kean explained his absence from Washington for more than 100 days by disclosing that he had been diagnosed with depression and had undergone a long-term hospital stay for treatment.

About 18% of adults in the United States reported having or being treated for depression in both 2024 and 2025, according to data from Gallup. Although the condition is common, depression still carries stigma, and experts say that disclosures like Kean’s are important to help more people normalize getting help for mental health conditions.

“This is not a partisan issue. It touches every community, every family, and every corner of this country,” Kean said. “If sharing my story encourages even one person to seek help, if it gives one family the courage to have a difficult conversation, or if it reminds one person that recovery is possible, then this moment will have been worthwhile.”

Fighting persistent stigma

Although talking about mental health has become more culturally acceptable in the US, there is work to be done to address stigma around mental health conditions and treatment.

A man in a position of political power speaking openly about his experience may be a positive step, said Dr. Lynn Bufka, the American Psychological Association’s executive lead psychologist for practice.

Mental health conditions like depression can often be stereotyped as impacting primarily women, but anyone can experience it, Bufka said. And in many cases, society gives men messages that they can’t be emotionally affected or vulnerable and that getting help is weak, said Dr. Judith Joseph, psychiatrist, researcher and author of “High Functioning: Overcome Your Hidden Depression and Reclaim Your Joy.”

Seeing a person in power take a step back to get treatment for his condition may empower others doing the same, Joseph said.

The stigma may still impact Kean, but it is important to stress that experiencing depression and getting treatment does not indicate a limitation on his capabilities in his work, Bufka said.

“There should be no reason that would be the case, and we don’t necessarily expect that ––whether it’s the person had very severe bronchitis or had cancer –– that once they got treated for something that they couldn’t return to full functioning, yet somehow with mental health conditions we do question that,” she said.

It is not just emotional

Kean initially went to the hospital to do some testing regarding health concerns when he was given the diagnosis of depression, he said.

“When people hear the word depression, many people think (or) simply feel it means feeling sad, but depression is so much more than that. It is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it’s difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be,” he said.

Sometimes people with depression don’t recognize the symptoms and continue to function at a high level — until they develop an unhealthy coping behavior, crash into a more immobilizing state of depression or feel it manifest in their physical health, Joseph said.

“If a person has depression, that has a significant impact on their physical health. If a person’s physical health isn’t good, that can have a significant impact on their mental health,” Bufka said.

Spotting depression beyond the stereotypes

Everyone experiences difficult emotions, but depression is different, Bufka said. When feelings of sadness, worthlessness, hopelessness or emptiness persist for long periods, often identified as two or more weeks, you may be experiencing depression.

Depression doesn’t always look like lying in bed all day in tears. In fact, sometimes sadness doesn’t play a major part –– and misconceptions can impede people from getting help, Joseph said.

Signs of depression include poor concentration, a lack of interest or joy, problems with too much or too little sleep, eating too much or having no appetite, and feeling low energy or restless, she added. Men in particular experience symptoms not stereotypically associated with depression like irritability, Jospeh said.

Sometimes these symptoms can get brushed off as a temporary reaction to external stresses, but Bufka says there are two important signs that it is time to talk to a medical professional: If you or someone you love is experiencing changes in eating and/or sleeping and there is a trend of withdrawing socially, the problem may be depression.

Your primary care doctor can screen for depression, but there are also resources online for people who may not have access to see a clinician right away. Mental Health America offers online and clinically validated screenings as well as resources for getting help.

If you are experiencing a crisis or thoughts of suicide, you can text HOME to 741-741 to speak confidentially with a counselor and you can text or call 988 or use the chat function at 988lifeline.org, said Dr. Katie Hurley, a psychotherapist and vice president of community Initiatives at the mental health nonprofit The Jed Foundation.

Getting help for an invisible illness

The first line of defense for depression is usually psychotherapy, medications or a combination of the two, Bufka said.

People who may have experienced trauma may benefit from treatments that are geared toward addressing those experiences, Joseph said.

Treating depression is not a one-size-fits all, because there are many factors that can contribute to someone developing the condition, including social environments, coping strategies, substance use, diet, exercise and sleep. Genetics also play a very important role in who is most at risk, Joseph said.

As you try different ways to address your depression, people should keep in mind that treatment likely will take some time –– especially if you have been experiencing symptoms for a while, Bufka said.

“It’s like you’ve walked a long distance into the woods, and you can’t suddenly turn around,” she said. “You have to do some work to walk back out.”

No one should feel shame for asking for help or utilizing mental health tools, Joseph said.

“When it comes to mental health issues, because it is an invisible illness, there is this idea that you should be able to beat it on your own,” she said. “No one ever says, ‘Don’t wear those glasses, try to beat your vision issues. They say, ‘Wear the glasses so you can read.’”

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