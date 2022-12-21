Local charity brings Christmas to Reynolds Home Crisis Center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Big Rob's Charity is giving back this holiday season to those who need it most. At the Reynolds Home Crisis Center, there are currently ten women and twenty children in need of a safe space. Due to their circumstances, it's not easy to provide Christmas gifts to the children, and that's why Robert Garcia, the organization's President, is bringing Christmas cheer to the home.

For the past week, Big Rob (Garcia), has been collecting donations from the community to buy gifts for the kids. On Wednesday, those gifts will be delivered to the many families in need, just in time for Christmas. To find out more about Big Rob's Charity, you should click here.