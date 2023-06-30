Ardovino’s Desert Crossing celebrates the Fourth of July with food, fireworks, and market for families

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Ardovino’s Desert Crossing invites the community to celebrate freedom at their annual Fourth of July BBQ and Desert Nights Market this Independence Day.

On Tuesday, July 4 you can enjoy a BBQ dinner, shop from local vendors at the Desert Nights Market, enjoy live music, and end the night watching fireworks.

The festivities start at 6:00 PM with the Desert Nights Market, featuring locally-made goods, handcrafted items from regional artisans, makers, and more.

Julio Ortiz will provide musical entertainment, playing crowd favorites.

After 9:00 PM, fireworks will be displayed.

For more information go to www.ardovinos.com/fourth-of-july or call 575-589-0653 ext. 6