Watch: Diocese of El Paso celebrating Christmas Eve mass
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is proud to be the virtual host of the El Paso Catholic Diocese's Christmas Eve mass.
The mass will start at 5:00 p.m. Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is proud to be the virtual host of the El Paso Catholic Diocese's Christmas Eve mass.
The mass will start at 5:00 p.m. Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.