Skip to Content
Easter

Easter egg alternatives

Multi-colored Easter eggs
Pexels
Multi-colored Easter eggs
By
Published 10:28 AM

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - With egg prices still on the rise, people are putting a new twist on the Easter egg tradition.

On social media, users have been sharing different items around the house kids can decorate that won't break the bank.

Local News 8 in the Morning tested out 3 options to dye instead of eggs this year.

Easter Potatoes

Ingredients

  • Yukon gold potatoes
  • Food coloring
  • Paintbrushes
  • hairspray (optional)

Directions

  1. Clean and dry potatoes.
  2. Use a paintbrush to apply food coloring to potatoes. A little dye goes a long way!
  3. Let dye set for at least 10 minutes.
  4. Set dye with hairspray.

Marshmallow Eggs

Ingredients

  • Marshmallows
  • Food coloring
  • Toothpicks or skewers
  • Cups or ramekins

Directions

  1. Put marshmallows on toothpicks.
  2. Fill cups or ramekins with water and food dye.
  3. Dip marshmallows into dye.
  4. Hold for about 5-10 seconds, let excess drip off.
  5. Let dry on a paper towel.

Jumbo Pasta Shells

Ingredients

  • Jumbo pasta shells
  • White paint
  • Markers or paint

Directions

  1. Paint jumbo shells white and let dry.
  2. Decorate shells with markers or paint.
Article Topic Follows: Easter

Jump to comments ↓

localnews8newsteam

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content