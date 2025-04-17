Easter egg alternatives

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - With egg prices still on the rise, people are putting a new twist on the Easter egg tradition.

On social media, users have been sharing different items around the house kids can decorate that won't break the bank.

Local News 8 in the Morning tested out 3 options to dye instead of eggs this year.

Easter Potatoes

Ingredients

Yukon gold potatoes

Food coloring

Paintbrushes

hairspray (optional)

Directions

Clean and dry potatoes. Use a paintbrush to apply food coloring to potatoes. A little dye goes a long way! Let dye set for at least 10 minutes. Set dye with hairspray.

Marshmallow Eggs

Ingredients

Marshmallows

Food coloring

Toothpicks or skewers

Cups or ramekins

Directions

Put marshmallows on toothpicks. Fill cups or ramekins with water and food dye. Dip marshmallows into dye. Hold for about 5-10 seconds, let excess drip off. Let dry on a paper towel.

Jumbo Pasta Shells

Ingredients

Jumbo pasta shells

White paint

Markers or paint

Directions