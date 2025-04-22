Celebrity moms who have raised celebrity kids

With Mother's Day in sight, many are likely reflecting on the ways they are thankful for the impact their mothers have had on their lives. For many celebrities this may go beyond feeling grateful their mom showed up to their tennis matches—their mothers may have helped launch their careers. Sure, becoming a famous actor, singer, model, or artist takes hard work, talent, and a lot of luck. But for some, star quality may simply run in the family.

In honor of Mother's Day this year, Stacker scoured the family trees of a plethora of celebrities to find those with equally—if not more—famous mothers. These women have not only found success in their own careers, but have passed along the superstar bug to their sons and daughters—and some grandchildren, too.

Some famous mother-child duos may sound familiar: Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, for example, made news when they both died within a day of each other in late 2016. Others, however, may come as more of a surprise as some celebrities are more secretive when it comes to their star-studded lineage.

Read on for 35 mother-daughter combos that have achieved fame in their own right.

#35. Debbie Reynolds

Best known for her breakout role as Kathy in the seminal 1952 movie-musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” Debbie Reynolds was a decorated screen and TV actor, as well as a humanitarian. She was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2015. Her daughter Carrie Fisher was best known for her role as Princess Leia throughout the sci-fi “Star Wars” series. The two shared a rather difficult relationship, but still supported each other until they died a day apart in December 2016.

#34. Carrie Fisher

The legacy of Carrie Fisher’s parents not only lived on through her, but it was also passed along to her daughter, Billie Lourd. Lourd is in her early 20s and known for her roles in TV, namely Chanel #3 in “Scream Queens” and Winter Anderson in the FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult.” Lourd and her mother acted together in the 2015 “Star Wars” film “The Force Awakens,” in which Fisher reprised her role as Leia and Lourd played the part of Lieutenant Connix.

#33. Courtney Love

Courtney Love is not only the widow of the late-Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, but is a ‘90s grunge icon in her own right as the lead singer of Hole. Her daughter Frances Bean Cobain is a 25-year-old model and artist who was Marc Jacobs’ muse for his 2017 campaign. Love and her daughter have publicly shared a contentious relationship, including the time in 2009 when Cobain filed a restraining order against her mother.

#32. Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn has been a big name in film and TV acting since the early ‘70s when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1969 movie “Cactus Flower,” and then gained even more prominence on NBC’s “Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."Her daughter Kate Hudson is an Oscar-nominated actress (“Almost Famous") known for her roles in various romantic comedies, including “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” in 2003. Hudson and Hawn share a close, ‘open’ relationship, in which they reportedly talk about everything together.

#31. Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith's breakout role in film was 1988's "Working Girl," in which she worked alongside Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and won a Golden Globe for her role. Her daughter Dakota Johnson, whose father is Griffith's first husband Don Johnson, is also an actress. She's been in various films and TV shows, but her leading role in the "Fifty Shades of Grey"trilogy is what has launched her into the public eye. The two have been supportive of each other and their respective careers.

#30. Naomi Judd

Country music singer Naomi Judd formed a singing duo, the Judds, with her older daughter, Wynonna, and the pair have gone on to win five Grammys, as well as dominate the country music charts in the 1980s. Ashley Judd, the younger, half-sister of Wynonna, is best known for her roles in the 1999 film “Double Jeopardy” and the 2012 TV series “Missing,” as well as her recent political activism, especially in regards to the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The three have shared a sometimes tumultuous relationship, but are publicly cordial nonetheless.

#29. Robin Wright

Seven-time Emmy Award-nominee and Golden Globe-winner Robin Wright has starred in many notable films, particularly 1987’s “The Princess Bride” and 1994’s “Forrest Gump.” She also has garnered accolades for her role as Claire Underwood in Netflix’s 2013 series “House of Cards.” Her daughter with fellow actor Sean Penn, Dylan Penn, is an occasional actor, but mainly a model who has walked at Milan Fashion Week with her younger brother Hopper. Despite a reportedly messy divorce between Wright and Penn, Penn has said that his daughter has the support of each of them.

#28. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is one of the most celebrated household names in acting today, nominated for an unparalleled 21 Academy Awards, of which she has won three. She has four children, two of which are actors, one a musician, and another a model. Perhaps the most famous of her children is Mamie Gummer, who played the title role in “Emily Owens, M.D.” from 2012–2013, and also was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play for “Ugly Lies the Bone” in 2016. It seems that the relationship between Gummer and Streep is strong—in 2013, it was reported that Streep spent time comforting her daughter after Gummer split from her husband Benjamin Walker.

#27. Jada Pinkett Smith

The Smiths are a powerhouse family—Will Smith is a well-known action and drama actor as well as a ‘90s sitcom icon, and Jada Pinkett Smith is a TV and film star herself, having just starred in the all-female comedy “Girls Trip.” Their teenage children Willow and Jaden have both already found success in their music careers. Though some of their parenting has been called “unconventional,” the family appears to be close in the public eye.

#26. Lisa Bonet

Best known as teenager Denise Huxtable on the '80s sitcom "The Cosby Show,"before Lisa Bonet married her current husband "Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa, she married popular rock singer Lenny Kravitz and gave birth to her daughter Zoe Kravitz, who has racked up many acting credits of her own. Kravitz acted in 2011's "X-Men: First Class," the "Divergent" film series, and most recently, HBO's 2017 TV miniseries "Big Little Lies."

#25. Roxie Roker

The Kravitz family’s fame can be traced back to Lenny Kravitz’s late mother, Roxie Roker. She was an actress on sitcom “The Jeffersons,” which ran from 1975–1985, and was half of the first interracial couple on primetime television. Roker also earned recognition for her Off Broadway roles for which she won an Obie Award and was nominated for a Tony. Outside of the spotlight, Roker was a board member for a community organization called the Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect in Los Angeles.

#24. Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh had a long-spanning acting career that culminated in winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film “Psycho.” She and her husband, the late actor Tony Curtis, are the parents of actress and author Jamie Lee Curtis, who is well-known for her award-winning role in 1994’s “True Lies,” and her parts in 2003’s “Freaky Friday,” and 1998’s “Nicholas’ Gift.” Curtis has said of Leigh, "My mother instilled very good qualities in both of us, and I give her all the credit for it.”

#23. Peggy Lipton

Actress and model Peggy Lipton has enjoyed a 50-year career in film and television, notably for the series “The Mod Squad” from 1968–1973, in which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She also played Norma Jennings in HBO’s “Twin Peaks.”Lipton married musician and producer Quincy Jones and is the mother of Rashida and Kidada Jones, who are both actresses. Rashida Jones in particular has turned heads for her comedic acting, notably in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation”and “The Office.” Jones said that her mother and she are “more than best friends; we are partners in crime.”

#22. Maria Shriver

Journalist, author, and niece of former President John F. Kennedy, Maria Shriver currently works as an occasional special correspondent for NBC News and has won two Emmys, as well as a Peabody Award for her work on a documentary covering Wisconsin’s welfare reform program. She is the mother of four children, including actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger. His first leading role in a film is in this year’s romantic drama “Midnight Sun,” which also stars Bella Thorne. Shriver recently called into an interview with Schwarzenegger, posing as his “craziest fan.”

#21. Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, particularly with the 1990 film "Ghost," for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She has three children with ex-husband and actor Bruce Willis—the most prominent being Rumer Willis. The actress first starred in "Now and Then" in 1995 alongside her mother, went on to star in "Chicago" on Broadway, and has a recurring role on the musical-drama "Empire." Willis told People magazine: "I'm so proud and kind of in awe of [Demi Moore]."

#20. Mia Farrow

Mia Farrow was born to actress Maureen O’Sullivan and director John Farrow. Her leading roles in Roman Polanski's 1968 “Rosemary's Baby” and “The Great Gatsby” in 1974 catapulted her into acting fame, and later she continued to appear in 13 of her ex-husband Woody Allen’s films throughout the ‘80s through the early aughts. Of her 14 children, journalist and lawyer Ronan Farrow is among the most famous. He’s recently received widespread attention and the 2018 Pulitzer Prize—along with The New York Times—for his work helping to crack open the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal. Dylan Farrow shares a relationship with her mother, but has accused her father, who went on to marry her adopted sister, of abuse.

#19. Lisa Marie Presley

The child of blues and rock icon Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley is a singer-songwriter who was once married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. One of her children, Riley Keough, is an actress and model who has appeared in several of Steven Soderbergh’s works, including the TV series “The Girlfriend Experience,” for which her portrayal of an escort earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She recently shared an old photo with a caption that praised her mother and sisters.

#18. Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid is a star of the reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and mother to three, including supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Gigi Hadid has graced the covers of magazines all over the world, including Vogue and Cosmopolitan, and is currently the face of the brand Tommy Hilfiger. Bella Hadid is also enjoying a successful career and was voted Model of the Year by Models.com in 2016. Mom and daughters are fairly open about their close relationship.

#17. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has served as First Lady of the U.S., Senator from New York, and the Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama. In 2016 she also was the Democratic nominee for U.S. President. Her daughter Chelsea Clinton was a special correspondent for NBC News from 2011–2014, and now is a vice chair for the Clinton Foundation, and works on the Clinton Global Initiative. Chelsea Clinton’s speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention shows the admiration and love she holds for her mother.

#16. Kris Jenner

Many know the Kardashian children due to social media and their various entrepreneurial endeavors, and the woman powering the Kardashian-Jenner machine is mother Kris Jenner, the family's manager and producer. Her business tactics and relationships with her family are well-documented in the popular reality TV series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which has been on TV since 2007. Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kylie, and Kendall may share their fair share of ups and downs with their mother, but as a whole the family generally appears to stand together.

#15. Blythe Danner

Blythe Danner has enjoyed a long and illustrious career in TV, movies, and theater, and won two Emmys for playing Izzy Huffstodt on the 2004–06 series “Huff,” a Tony for 1969’s “Butterflies Are Free,” and a Golden Globe nomination for 2004’s “Back When We Were Grownups.” Her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow is an actress and entrepreneur, having started her own lifestyle company, Goop. She won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love.” The mother-daughter duo are close and have even been known to wear matching outfits.

#14. Victoria Beckham

Fashion designer and model Victoria Beckham is best known as “Posh Spice,” her nickname as a member of the ‘90s iconic British musical group Spice Girls. One of her children with David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, is a model and budding photographer, currently studying at Parsons School of Design in New York. He recently surprised his family with a visit for his father’s birthday, and Victoria shared the tender moment on social media.

#13. Cindy Crawford

Supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford is mostly known for her editorial work throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, and recently walked the runway in 2017 during an homage to the late Gianni Versace. Her daughter Kaia Gerber has followed in her footsteps, and has signed with IMG as a model. She has walked for fashion lines such as Alexander Wang, Burberry, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs, and modeled for Vogue magazine.

#12. Sharon Osbourne

The wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne is a television host and personality. She gained notoriety after appearing in an Emmy-winning reality series with her family called “The Osbournes.” She was a judge on “The X Factor” in the UK, and “America’s Got Talent” from 2007 to 2012. One of her children, Kelly Osbourne, is a fashion designer and was a TV host of E!'s “Fashion Police” from 2010 to 2015. Even though her parents have had marital troubles, Kelly has maintained a relationship with her mother.

#11. Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers was a stand-up comedian, actress and Emmy-winning television host, who became the first woman to host a late-night network TV talk show in 1986—"The Late Show with Joan Rivers." Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, followed in her mother's footsteps and co-hosted red carpet interviews on E! with her. She also co-hosted E!'s "Fashion Police" after Joan Rivers' death in 2014.

#10. Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon, an actress and activist, has been nominated for four Oscars and won for her performance in “Dead Man Walking” in 1995. She is the mother of Eva Amurri, a film and TV actress who has appeared in the 2004 movie “Saved!,” Showtime’s “Californication” and a film alongside her mother in 2002: “The Banger Sisters.” The pair have reportedly “been close all their lives.”

#9. Anne Meara

Anne Meara and her husband Jerry Stiller were a notable 1960s comedy duo. Meara was nominated for four Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for her work on television and the stage. Their son, Ben Stiller, is a prominent actor known for his comedic work, including 2001’s “Zoolander,” 1998’s “There's Something About Mary,” and the “Meet the Parents” film series. Meara died in 2015 and Stiller openly shared his grief with the public.

#8. Diane Ladd

Diane Ladd is an actor and director who has appeared in more than 100 film and TV roles. She’s widely known for her work in the 1974 film “Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore,” for which she won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Ladd was also Oscar-nominated for 1990’s “Wild at Heart” and 1991’s “Rambling Rose.” Just as her mother, Ladd’s daughter Laura Dern is a two-time Academy Award nominee and recently won her first Emmy after being nominated six times, as well as a Golden Globe for her work in HBO’s 2017 “Big Little Lies.” Both women recently spoke out about being victims of sexual assault by men in Hollywood.

#7. Rita Wilson

Actress and producer Rita Wilson starred in prominent rom-coms in the ‘90s, including “Sleepless in Seattle” in 1993 and “Runaway Bride” in 1999. She married famed actor Tom Hanks and is the stepmother of the 40-year-old actor Colin Hanks. In 2014, Colin received Critics' Choice Television Awards, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations for his role in FX’s series “Fargo.” Wilson and Colin appear to have a close relationship—Wilson often teases her husband, Colin’s father, if father and son’s work is in competition.

#6. Minnie Riperton

This soul and R&B singer became widely known for her song "Lovin' You" released in 1974. She was known for her "whistle register" that spanned five octaves. Her daughter Maya Rudolph is a famous comedian and actor who was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in 2000–2007 and starred in "Bridesmaids"in 2011 with Kristen Wiig. Though she was just a child when her mother died of breast cancer, she has shared her love for her mother and her musical abilities.

#5. Kyra Sedgwick

Kyra Sedgwick is an actor and producer who has won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role in TNT’s “The Closer.” She and her husband, fellow actor Kevin Bacon, are parents to Sosie Bacon, a young actress who was recently in Netflix's hit show “13 Reasons Why.” Sedgwick directed and Sosie starred in a Lifetime movie called “Story of a Girl,” about a teenager dealing with a leaked sex tape.

#4. Jerry Hall

Jerry Hall is a former supermodel who graced runways and magazine covers in the ‘70s. She and The Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger are parents to Georgia May Jagger, who followed in her mother’s modeling footsteps. Known for the signature gap between her front teeth, she has modeled for Chanel, Hudson Jeans, and Versace. Georgia May and Hall are a duo who have been known to dress alike and have even been interviewed together.

#3. Madonna

Madonna is a 1980s pop icon whose most famous singles include “Vogue” and “Like a Virgin.” Her daughter Lourdes Leon started modeling in 2016 for Stella McCartney. The two are reportedly supportive of each other, and Madonna has said that her daughter is an “independent, inspirational and free-spirited young woman.”

#2. Diana Ross

R&B singer Diana Ross was a member of the 1960s group The Supremes, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Their hits include "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "You Can't Hurry Love." One of her children, Tracee Ellis Ross, has become a well-known, Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, currently starring in the ABC comedy series “Black-ish.”She and her mother are reportedly close and even play tennis together.

#1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé, the former member of '90s girl group Destiny's Child and successful solo artist, has won 22 Grammy Awards and 63 nominations. She and her husband rapper Jay-Z are parents to 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has already become an Instagram celebrity and casual art collector. She attends events with her parents and media outlets enjoy keeping an eye on her interactions with the power couple. Last year Beyoncé gave birth to twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.