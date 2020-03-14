Borderland event cancellations due to coronavirus
Here's a roundup of Borderland region major events and activities that are postponed or cancelled to coronavirus concerns.
- All events at the El Paso County Coliseum postponed indefinitely
- El Paso suspends programs at parks, libraries & museums
- Sunland Derby horse race will run with no spectators
- Rage Against the Machine postpones in El Paso & Las Cruces
- Country star Dwight Yoakam postpones El Paso concert
- Cirque du Soleil cancels remaining El Paso performances
- Bataan Memorial Death March canceled by Army
