Whataburger closing dining rooms, will offer drive-thru only due to virus

EL PASO, Texas — Whataburger announced late Monday that the fast food chain will close the dining rooms in all restaurants and offer drive-thru service only due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The restaurant dining rooms will all close by 3 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas-founded burger chain.

Whataburger said in a statement that it will continue to offer its full menu at its drive-thru windows.

Also beginning Thursday, the burger joint is introducing curbside delivery for its customers between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m

The company's statement explained that concerns over the virus were behind the changes being made.

"As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities, Whataburger is committed to protecting the well-being of our Family Members and our communities – while serving the highest quality meals."

