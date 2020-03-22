Sunday Funday Moment: How El Paso parents, kids and sports fans are staying busy during self-isolation

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- Staying home for two weeks straight may have sounded like a good idea at first, but for some it became a challenge especially when it came down to keeping themselves and their children busy.

Stephanie Garmon is the proud mom of two little girls. In order to keep her little girls busy she decided to create different arts and craft activities for them with household items.

Stephanie would then post her ideas on Instagram in hopes of helping other moms and dads with ideas to keep their kids busy.

One idea was creating a puppet show with items many should have laying around the house. Those items include construction paper, glue, scissors, popsicle sticks and their children's favorite storybook.

The kids are able to cut, draw and glue their puppets to the popsicle sticks to create the characters for their show.

Mom and dad then drape a blanket over a table and then the puppet show is good to go!

Now, what about adults who are having a tough time staying busy WITHOUT sports?!

Well, for Mike Musshorn and Joel Garcia the answer to staying busy involved a good ole' fashioned toddler toy.

Being basketball fans, both men decided to challenge each other with a basketball game that included a court much smaller than one they're used to playing on.

Mike made good use of his sons toddler basketball court to challenge his best friend in a game of basketball.

It was all caught on camera and shared on Instagram in hopes of the silly video encouraging other big kids to find ways to stay busy through this difficult time.

If you have creative things you and your family are doing to stay busy, send them to us by clicking here.