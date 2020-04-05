Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso Zoo stays connected through Social Media

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- The El Paso Zoo may be closed due to COVID-19, but that's not stopping The El Paso Zoo Society from keeping Zoo members entertained.

The team behind the El Paso Zoo Society is staying dedicated to making sure that kids are still entertained while staying home.

The El Paso Zoo Society's Facebook page is updated daily with plenty of different activities for kids and their parents to do together.

Zoo Society members also provide updates on the animals inside the Zoo and provide virtual tours of the zoo as well.

Parents are also able to join in on scavenger hunts and other games with their children for a chance at winning 4 child admission tickets to use when the El Paso Zoo is able to open their gates to the public again.