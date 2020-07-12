Sunday Funday Moment: Staying cool with an ice cold pool during El Paso heat wave

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- With temperatures heating up in the Borderland, El Pasoans are finding creative ways to beat the heat.

One El Paso family decided to bring out their pool to help their granddaughter beat the heat, but Grandpa Ruby decided to go an extra mile to make sure his granddaughter was extra cool during this heatwave.

Ernestina Montes shared with ABC-7 a video that showed her granddaughter enjoying herslef in their backyard pool while Grandpa Rudy threw in some ice to make sure the pool stood nice and cool for her.

"Look at what we have to do to keep our granddaughter cool while in the pool. We're putting bags of ice. That does not seem to last too long," said Montes.



Good thinking Grandpa Rudy. We want to see how you and your family are cooling off during these triple digit temperatures.



