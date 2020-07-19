Skip to Content
Sunday Funday Moment: El Pasoans donate pet supplies in honor of Phoenix The Doodle’s 2nd birthday

EL PASO, Texas-- A few weeks ago ABC-7’s Iris Lopez introduced us to Phoenix the Goldendoodle.

His humans, Ernesto Hernandez and Ernesto Diaz, were planning a special drive-by Paw-Rade for his 2nd birthday.

"We decided, "Let's pay it forward," and we thought the Animal Rescue League would be the best place to do that for," Hernandez said.

They invited the community to bring their furry family members and drop off their donations for The Animal Rescue League.

Cars lined up outside of Phoenix’s east El Paso home to wish him a happy birthday Saturday evening.

As people drove by they were treated to cupcakes and refreshments and their fur babies were treated to pup-cakes, toys and other treats made by Dogs on the Run Pet Grooming Boutique and Barkery.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes peeked their heads out windows as their humans drove by. Some of their humans even stepped out to snap a picture with Phoenix.

Every car that passed by the birthday celebration made sure to drop off their donations for the Animal Rescue League of El Paso.

Donations for the Animal Rescue League of El Paso


From dog food, to paper towels to cleaning supplies -- the El Paso community showed their love for our furry friends. For Phoenix and his dads, the love was definitely felt.

Sunday Funday

Iris Lopez

Iris Lopez is a weathercaster and reporter for ABC-7.

