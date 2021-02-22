It’s National Margarita Day – in honor of the drink many say was invented in Juarez

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- Jimmy Buffett once famously said: "If life gives you limes, make margaritas."

It's National Margarita Day!

The lime flavored cocktail is one of the most versatile out there.

Whether you prefer the festive frozen variety, or the more debonair 'on the rocks' version, there's a margarita for almost every taste.

In fact, it doesn't even have to be lime flavored.

Strawberry and other varieties of the tequila-infused beverage have gained popularity over the years.

As for where the drink originally came from, that's an annual topic of discussion.

Stories trace the lineage of the margarita to Mexico and El Paso's sister-city of Ciudad Juarez. But exactly where in Juarez can't be completely verified.

A famed border spot, the Kentucky Club, is credited by many to be the birthplace of the Margarita.

But ask some margarita fans details about where the drink came from and you may get the answer: "Who cares!"