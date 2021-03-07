Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso mom follows passion to create business despite pandemic

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- This past year we’ve shared unfortunate stories of people losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic. Today we share a story of how one El Paso mom was able to achieve her dream of creating her own business to bring joy and cheer to others during a time of sadness.

“I’m really blessed that even through a pandemic I was able to start a business,” said Paola Garcia

Back in June of 2020 Garcia had an idea to use her love for art to help other’s who wanted to celebrate special milestones despite the pandemic.

“I’ve always liked art. It’s really a passion of mine and I wanted to create something that I could brighten somebody else's day like their birthday or a mile stone,” said Garcia.

She began experimenting with cookie and balloon decorating and it was then that her new business, Dolce Cioccolato, came to life.

“To see something and be able to look at it and be like ok that’s really nice and be aware that it’s you that made it it’s what I like the most,” said Garcia.

She was excited to be pursuing a passion of hers, but finding ways to split her time between her new business and her family became a struggle.

“It was quite difficult because I wanted to start a business but still be a mother and sometimes whenever we’re met with those challenges we give up and that’s when you have to be the strongest because even if you have to sleep a little less, wake up a little earlier but you gotta do it because that’s the only way you’re gonna be able to get that extra time for that practice,” said Garcia.

The response she has received from her celebration decorations has been humbling for her.

"It was good that even through a pandemic we still wanted to celebrate life cause that’s what we should do,” said Garcia.

She encourages others who have a dream to keep on pushing no matter what obstacles are in their way.

“Whenever you want to do something that you like, you don’t have to wait for the future," said Garcia, "Don’t think of the I could have done it, that does not exist. The best time to start your business is now.”