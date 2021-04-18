Sunday Funday Moment: 'Work it fitness Boutique' celebrates women empowerment with grand opening event

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- Katrina Forti celebrated the grand opening of her new fitness boutique by bringing together over 30 local women owned business for a women empowerment celebration Saturday in east El Paso.

“I just wanted to just be unified as a community not only my fit kitties but but everyone else in El Paso,” said Fortissimos.

Not only is she the owner of Work It Fitness Boutique, but she is also the owner and creator of Fit Kitty. An athletic wear and fitness training company.

"So basically what it is is many different women from everywhere actually together just empowering and just engaging and that’s what I wanted to bring out into life,” said Forti.

Work It Fitness boutique is a private training center built during the pandemic to provide its members a clean and safe environment to workout in and train.

“In high school I was a volleyball player, basketball player and I I tried so hard to be a captain so I think the leadership in me just naturally to strive to pursue my dream ultimately,” said Forti.

Over 30 local women owned businesses were invited to join the celebration Saturday afternoon.

“All women based, all women owned and I just wanted to specialize on that because that’s what I stand for," said Forti, "That’s what fit kitty community stands for.. It’s just women empowering each other and I just wanted really just to bring it to life.”

Forti encourages other women to continue pushing for their ambitions in life no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.

“Just keep going and at the same time support girls," said Forti, "Support women around you because if you give support you’re gonna receive support."

Forti is hoping to have more women empowering events like this throughout the year.