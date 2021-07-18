Skip to Content
today at 4:47 AM
Published 4:54 AM

Where to score some sweet deals on National Ice Cream Day

Waiter serving scoops of chocolate and strawberry at an ice cream parlor.
Shutterstock via CNN
Waiter serving scoops of chocolate and strawberry at an ice cream parlor.

It’s hot out there, and all we’re thinking about is ways to cool down — or just finding any excuse to eat more ice cream.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday and we’ve got the scoop for you on where to chill out with a (discounted) summer treat.

This is a national list, so not all deals may be available in the Borderland.

  • Baskin-Robbins: With any $10 or more purchase, customers on Sunday can get free ice cream-scented Kinetic Sand in chocolate mint or strawberry banana. You can also get $5 off a $20 or more when ordering Baskin-Robbins through Uber Eats, DoorDash or Postmates from July 18-24.
  • Brusters: On any day, children under 40 inches get a free baby cone, and if you’re bringing you’re dog, they can get a free doggie sundae too! You can also get a $3 reward for joining Brusters Sweet Rewards program.
  • Burger King: Sign up and with any $1 purchase, you’ll get a free vanilla soft serve cup or cone this month.
  • Carvel: Visit Carvel on Sunday and try one of their new churro products, and you’ll get a treat next time you visit. Or use this coupon for $3 off their products at a grocery store. You can also enter for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.
  • Cold Stone Creamery: The ice cream chain says they will reveal their own deal Sunday. Check back into their socials to find out.
  • Dairy Queen: Download the Dairy Queen app and get $1 off any size dipped cones, not including kid cones. Make sure you visit a participating Dairy Queen store for the deal!
  • DoorDash: Until Sunday, DoorDash is giving away a million free pints of ice cream. Just use the code ICECREAM on orders $20 or more.
  • Friendly’s: Purchase your favorite Friendly’s ice cream at any store that carries it, upload your receipt, and you’ll get $5 back on Venmo.
  • Insomnia Cookies: Get a free ice cream scoop with your purchase until Sunday in store or with the code ICECREAMDAY online for local delivery.
  • Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams: Jeni’s has partnered with Minnidip, maker of custom inflatables, to create Jeni’s ice cream-themed pool floats. Through Sunday the 18th, orders are 18% off.
  • Marble Slab Creamery: The chain promises a “sweet surprise” Sunday for those who have downloaded its Slab Happy Rewards app. Plus, all month, app users get $5 off ice cream kits.
  • Monkey Joe’s: Children can get a free ice cream at any Monkey Joe’s location Sunday.
  • Whole Foods: Get 35% off any ice cream at Whole Foods until July 20.
  • 7-Eleven: Join the convenience store’s loyalty program to get a free Slurpee anytime this month.
CNN - National

CNN

