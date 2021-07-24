National Tequila Day 2021 events & deals in El Paso

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas -- Grab your favorite shot glass as July 24 is National Tequila Day.

The name comes from Mexico’s town of Tequila, Guadalajara. Tequila is only tequila if it is produced in the state of Jalisco. Popular drinks with tequila include the margarita and the tequila Sunrise.

We've put together a quick list of deals and events being offered in El Paso to celebrate...

WB Liquors & Wine, at its 12 El Paso-area locations, has special prices on some of their hottest tequilas for Saturday:

$40 Casamigos Blanco 750ML

$30 El Silencio Espadin Mezcal 750ML

$30 Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo 750ML

$30 Teremana Tequila Reposado 750ML

The Hotel Paso del Norte in downtown El Paso, in partnership with Patron, is holding several special tequila experiences on Saturday:

Patron's Rooftop Revolution at El Mirador, the hotel's 10th-floor cocktail lounge, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring three specialty Patron cocktails, great city views, music and giveaways.

$5 Patron Silver shots and $6 Patron Silver Margarita all day long at Sabor, the hotel’s Southwest-inspired fine restaurant.

Live music and tequila flights of Patron Silver, Reposado and Anejo from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Dome Bar, which features the ambiance of a Tiffany-style, stained-glass-dome ceiling.

The much-beloved Carajillo with Grand Preserva is being served for $20 at the hotel's 1700° Steakhouse.

Special Patron Extra Anejo VIP tasting at Black Jack’s Cigar Lounge from 5 to 6 p.m. by invitation.

Chuy’s restaurant at 8889 Gateway Blvd. West, is celebrating on Saturday by serving up margaritas and tequila drink specials: