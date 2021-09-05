Sunday Funday Moment: Local non-profit, Gold Out EP, aims at turning El Paso Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Lifestyle

El Paso, Texas-- The month of September is childhood cancer awareness month and the local non-profit organization, Gold Out El Paso, is hoping to bring awareness one gold shirt at a time.

“For me, Gold out El Paso is family," said Valerie Hernandez, mom to Isaiah Santana.

It was last year in October when we first met little Isaiah. During his chemo treatments, Isaiah would dress up as a ghost to help take his mind off the sometimes stressful treatments he would receive.

"He just finished his treatment three weeks ago and we're grateful that he came out strong," said Hernandez, "Any way that we can help out these families we’ll do it because we've been there.”

Hernandez is thankful for organizations like Gold out El Paso who help not only children battling cancer, but their families as well.

"All of us have experienced pediatric cancer, that’s why we've made the organization and we believe that they need funding such as money for food, for bills thats our whole purpose for Gold Out El Paso," said Suracy Gonzalez, Co-founder of Gold Out El Paso.

Gonzalez’s reason for co-founding Gold Out El Paso is a personal one.

“My daughter, Mia, she was diagnosed at the age of two with cancer and unfortunately she did pass away three years ago and the reason why I am part of this organization is to be blessed no matter what and to bring awareness that there's parents like me that do lose their children with cancer and of course to make sure that her memory is alive," said Gonzalez.

The organization is hoping to raise funds through sales of their Gold Out El Paso t-shirts which were designed by local t-shirt designers, Viva La Mocha.

“Last year we sold over three thousand shirts and that is what we use to help these families who are going through pediatric cancer,” said Gonzalez.

All funds made from t-shirt sales will help the organization collect items or funds needed for children fighting cancer and their families as well.

And this year, the organization is hoping to turn the city of El Paso gold by asking everyone to light their front porches yellow to keep the memory of those young souls who have lost their battle and continue to fight their battle against childhood cancer.

If you would like to purchase a t-shirt or for more information on Gold Out El Paso's services, Click Here.