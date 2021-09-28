How you could win $1,000 just by going to a UTEP football game

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas – Fans can win up to $1,000 just for attending UTEP’s football game versus Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Sun Bowl, thanks to Speaking Rock.

Speaking Rock will award one lucky fan $500 every time the Miners kick a field goal, and $1,000 every time they score a touchdown. Winners will be determined by seat location, and must be present to receive the cash giveaway.

The promotion will continue through the remainder of the 2021 season for the Miners’ home games versus Louisianna Tech on Oct. 16, UTSA on Nov. 6 and Rice on Nov. 20.

“We are excited to be a proud sponsor of UTEP Athletics and wish continued success for our team! We feel this promotion will add to the excitement and encourage Miner Nation to come out and support UTEP Football,” Speaking Rock General Manager Karl Maahs said. “Let’s get loud! Come on out and join in the fun. Go Miners!”

“Speaking Rock has been a tremendous partner of UTEP Athletics, and we can’t thank them enough for their generosity,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “This promotion is a win-win for our fans. They can come out and watch a great football game, and have the opportunity to win some cash every time the Miners put up points!”

This Saturday’s matchup with Old Dominion marks UTEP’s first Homecoming game since 2019. It is also the Miners’ Conference USA opener. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling (915) 747-UTEP or by visiting utepminers.com/tickets.