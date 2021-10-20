No child’s play: ABC-7 anchors compete for charity

EL PASO -- Call them Hunger Games or Squid Games. What hundreds of El Paso students witnessed Tuesday was no child's play.

More than 750 students from 30 schools gathered at Bel Air High School for the Texas Association of Student Councils District 9 Fall Conference.

ABC-7 anchors Stephanie Valle, Erik Elken, JC Navarrete and Chief Meteorologist "Doppler" Dave Speelman aggressively competed to secure money for a charity of their choice. The funds were raised by the student councils. Sports anchor Nate Ryan provided the play-by-play.

They hopped, twisted and twirled.

They spun, skidded and slid.

Each fought for the win with the intensity of an 8-year-old in recess.

In the end, the leader board looked like this:

1st - Erik Elken ($500 for Mija, Yes You Can)

2nd - JC Navarrete ($300 for the El Paso Humane Society)

3rd - Stephanie Valle ($200 for Candlelighters)

4th - Doppler Dave Speelman ($100 for Trail Life USA)