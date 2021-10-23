6 things in the Borderland to do this weekend

THINGS TO DO!



1. El Paso Rhinos vs. Corpus Christi Ice Rays

Saturday 7PM

El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr.

2. Dwight Yoakum in concert

Sunday 8PM

Abraham Chavez Theatre, 1 Civic Center Plaza

Tickets are $37 to $127 plus fees, available via ticketmaster.com

3. St. Luke Episcopal Church Country Fair & Dachshund Stampede

Saturday 9AM, 7050 McNutt Rd. in Anthony

37th annual Dachshund stampede as well as all breed dog races, doggie costume contests, and animal blessings. The Country Fair offers the world's best brisket, homemade goodies, bake sales, adult beverages, dozens of vendors with a wide variety of arts, crafts, and other wares.

4. Fall Market at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

Saturday 10AM, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. in Canutillo

5. 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin

Sunday 4:30 to 7PM

Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor Dr.

El Paso's most prominent physicians and surgeons will carve pumpkins during the event and auction them off to benefit the children and families served by the Lee & Beulah Moor Children's Home.

6. Halloween Kills

Now playing in theaters - click here for movie locations and showtimes in El Paso.