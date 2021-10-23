6 things in the Borderland to do this weekend
THINGS TO DO!
1. El Paso Rhinos vs. Corpus Christi Ice Rays
Saturday 7PM
El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr.
2. Dwight Yoakum in concert
Sunday 8PM
Abraham Chavez Theatre, 1 Civic Center Plaza
Tickets are $37 to $127 plus fees, available via ticketmaster.com
3. St. Luke Episcopal Church Country Fair & Dachshund Stampede
Saturday 9AM, 7050 McNutt Rd. in Anthony
37th annual Dachshund stampede as well as all breed dog races, doggie costume contests, and animal blessings. The Country Fair offers the world's best brisket, homemade goodies, bake sales, adult beverages, dozens of vendors with a wide variety of arts, crafts, and other wares.
4. Fall Market at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
Saturday 10AM, 7051 S. Desert Blvd. in Canutillo
5. 20th Annual Operation Pumpkin
Sunday 4:30 to 7PM
Coronado Country Club, 1044 Broadmoor Dr.
El Paso's most prominent physicians and surgeons will carve pumpkins during the event and auction them off to benefit the children and families served by the Lee & Beulah Moor Children's Home.
6. Halloween Kills
Now playing in theaters - click here for movie locations and showtimes in El Paso.
