Sunday Funday Moment: SISD students create mock newscasts for career day

El Paso, Texas-- This past week ABC-7's Iris Lopez was invited to Desert Wind and Mission Ridge Elementary school’s to share a little bit of what she does as a reporter and weather anchor.

Students were put to the test when they were asked to do not only the job of a weather forecast, but the job of a director, photographer, news anchor and of course prompter.

There were a few technical difficulties along the way that included forgotten lines, attendance bell interruptions and an upside down prompter, but despite those errors these young students were able to get a taste of what it's like to put on a newscast under pressure.

Overall, those bright young minds reminded ABC-7 weather anchor Iris Lopez why she enjoys doing the job she does.

"I get to have fun while encouraging and reminding our youth that they can be whatever they want to be when they grow up," said Lopez.

Safe to say, those kids understood the assignment and they may have a bright future in the TV broadcasting business!