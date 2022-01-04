Whataburger introduces new, limited, spicy flavored ketchup
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Whataburger introduced a new spicy ketchup Monday that will be available only for a limited time.
The all-new "Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2" contains hot sauce.
"This one is made with hot sauce, giving it a little extra ziiiiing," according to a Whataburger response tweet.
The Texas-based burger chain had been hinting at the new flavor for several weeks.
Comments
3 Comments
I love whataburger but why is this news?
I always just add black ground pepper to my ketchup.
Loser Beto will try to copy the packaging design.