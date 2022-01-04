Whataburger introduces new, limited, spicy flavored ketchup

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Whataburger introduced a new spicy ketchup Monday that will be available only for a limited time.

The all-new "Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2" contains hot sauce.

"This one is made with hot sauce, giving it a little extra ziiiiing," according to a Whataburger response tweet.

The Texas-based burger chain had been hinting at the new flavor for several weeks.