Whataburger introduces new, limited, spicy flavored ketchup

A Whataburger meal and the exterior logo on a restaurant.
KTRK/ABC
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Whataburger introduced a new spicy ketchup Monday that will be available only for a limited time.

The all-new "Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2" contains hot sauce.

"This one is made with hot sauce, giving it a little extra ziiiiing," according to a Whataburger response tweet.

The Texas-based burger chain had been hinting at the new flavor for several weeks.

