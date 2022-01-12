BBB of El Paso: Be wary of weight loss scams to start the new year

EL PASO, Texas -- Losing weight is one of the most popular new years resolutions. But online scammers are looking to take advantage of that.

The Better Business Bureau of El Paso said it's one of the most popular scams across the country. If you're hoping to lose weight faster by looking for weight loss products online, you need to be wary of those that promise miraculous results without diet or exercise.

Scammers will put out ads for products like body wraps, topical creams, supplements just to name a few. They even go out of their way to create fake celebrity endorsements.

"It's an emotional issue for just about everybody," said Marybeth Stevens, president of El Paso's BBB. "That's why it's so easy for the scammers to take advantage of people that are looking to make changes of their life and looking just for a little extra help. and some products are you know, can be excellent, you just really need to read about them.//

Here are a few tips to keep your money safe and your goal in check courtesy of the BBB:

Do your research. Make sure to read all the terms and conditions for any product.

Look out for free trials. Double check to see if you're only buying what you want to purchase. Sometimes scammers will automatically enroll you in a subscription service. Be cautious about putting your credit card information.

Check the ingredients. You can do so by visiting the FDA's website.

Research the company with the BBB before you buy.

Be wary of products that are being pushed if you're in an online forum.

To report an ad and check for other scams in our area, visit the BBB Scam Tracker.

To learn more about these weight loss scams and how to protect yourself, click here.