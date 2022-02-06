Sunday Funday Moment: A behind the scenes look at local dairy, Sarah Farms

EL PASO, Texas-- Every Sunday you hear us say it “sponsored by Sarah Farms” but what exactly is Sarah Farms? ABC-7's Iris Lopez and her son spent a day at the local dairy supplier to give you a behind the scenes look at the local business that helps you end your weekend on a high note.

“Sarah Farms has been in the El Paso area for thirteen years. We started in 2008 as a farming business and now we have three milk plants,” said General Manager, Patrick Byrne.

Sarah Farms Dairy is local and family owned and they do a lot more than just provide our community with fresh milk.

“Here at Sarah Farms we do a lot of fluid products," explained Byrne, "We do white milk, chocolate milk, egg nog, we also do horchata and orange juice.”

Iris and her son were able to get a sneak peek at how all of Sarah Farms products are made. From the milk cartons to the milk making process.

“They'll start with skim in the morning and then do chocolate milk because once you go to chocolate milk you can't go back to white milk and the kids drink a lot more chocolate milk and I don't blame them,” said Byrne.

Being local helps Sarah Farms give back to our community in more ways than one.

“We do a lot of sporting events and we sponsor our youth sporting events like the chihuahuas and locomotives," said Byrne, "Our Moo-la program gives back to local communities. We give money to schools basically any family friendly organization, schools and churches.”

Making sure families in the borderland receive quality products is something Sarah Farms takes pride in.

“This is where we all live, this is where my kids go to school. El Paso has welcomed us to the community and we feel like we're a part of the family here,” said Byrne.

