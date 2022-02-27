Sunday Funday Moment: NMSU students are hoping to help others “Dress For Success”

LAS CRUCES, NM-- When you’re on the hunt for a new job first impressions are key. A few NMSU students want to help other New Mexicans prepare for the future by helping them dress for success.

“First impressions do make a difference and we feel like we always want to put our best foot forward especially if we're looking to get back into the workforce or looking to move up in your current position," said Kelley Coffeen, Assistant Professor for Fashion Merchandising and Design at New Mexico State University.

This “Dress for Success” project has been in the works for Coffeen and her students for quite some time now.

"A few years ago right before the pandemic I was approached about creating a project in sponsorship with Wells Fargo," said Coffeen, "With the help of my student’s we came up with the idea of creating a capsule wardrobe for men and women and teaching others how to create an efficient economic wardrobe for the workplace.”

Coffeen and her students partnered with Walmart and other New Mexico thrift stores to create a wardrobe of professional attire without breaking the bank.

"So, for example for women we have two tanks, one pullover, a couple of blouses, a dress, a skirt pair of slacks, definitely denims and maybe a blazer," explained Coffeen, "And for men we have maybe two or three polos, a couple of button down shirts, maybe one dress shirt, one casual shirt, a blazer and another type of jacket."

Students were also able to create an online educational video that features students explaining the importance of having professional wardrobe while also showing viewers how they can shop on a budget.

"Dressing for success is really important," said NMSU senior Lara Alvarez, "You don't need to spend a lot of money to look good and we're trying to let students know that if you want to look good for the work place you can go thrifting and find really beautiful garments and just make an outfit.”

You can see the information video by Clicking Here.